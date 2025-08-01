Seattle area weekend events: Summer fun continues even as we hit August

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com.

The first weekend of August is here, and even though it feels like the summer is already wrapping up, we still have lots of fun to be had!

The big event this weekend is, of course, the Seafair Weekend Festivals. The Blue Angels have been practicing for the air show, the hydroplanes are getting ready to rip through the water, plus live music, lots of tasty treats to eat, and if you are looking to save on tickets, Friday is Free Friday. All the fun is going down at Genesee Park and runs through the weekend. Get tickets and details right here.

If you are one of the many 12s who are excited about Training Camp being back, hang out with your fellow fans and play some football-themed games and more at the Seahawks Football Fest! There will also be bounce houses and more fun for you and the family. This is going down Saturday at Lumen Field.

In Lake City, it is time for the Lake City Summer Festival and Parade. There will be live music and not one, not two, but three parades. There will also be craft vendors, food trucks, a car show, and more fun for the family. There will also be live music near the Lake City Library, and the Festival is free to attend.

Also in the world of summer festivals, Magnolia Summerfest is here. Three days of live music, food, drinks, vendors, parades … the list just keeps going. You can even start your Saturday and Sunday with some exercise. All the action is going down at the Magnolia Playfield. Get the whole schedule and more details right here.

In Bellevue, you can check out the Bellevue International Festival, which is a celebration of cultures from around the world, with performances, food, and activities from around the world. Best of all, it is free and family-friendly. The festival is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Crossroads Park.

While we want to focus on the fun stuff and not say the words kids dread, “back-to-school,” but at the Washington State Fair Expo Hall in Puyallup, you can save some money at the Back-To-School Sale with Just Between Friends. According to the event page, there will be savings on clothes, shoes, toys, books, and plenty more, all for 50-90% off retail prices. The event is free to attend, but you can buy tickets for early shopping. The sale runs through the weekend.

Learn about the world of professional kite flying while also flying your own during the Kite Festival in University Place. This festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be kite demonstrations, inflatables, food trucks, vendors, and plenty more family fun. Plus, 250 kites will be given away each day, or you can buy a kite kit to make your own.

We’ve got lots of sports action going on this weekend, as the new-look Seattle Mariners are in town and look to gain ground in the playoff race with a big weekend series against the Texas Rangers. The Seattle Storm are in action tonight at Climate Pledge against the Los Angeles Sparks and Sunday against the Indiana Fever. Sorry, no Caitlin Clark as she is still recovering from injury. On the pitch this weekend, Seattle Reign FC takes on Angel City FC Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the Seattle Sounders play Club Santos Laguna on Sunday as part of the Leagues Cup.

How are you making the most of what is left of your summer? Let me know, paulh@kiroradio.com.

