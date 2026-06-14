Seattle-area residents and tourists enjoy sunny weather despite heat advisory

SEATTLE — Western Washington is experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures in the 80s and above, prompting a heat advisory through Tuesday.

Temperatures could hit 90 or more on Monday.

Despite the unusual heat, many residents flocked to popular outdoor spots, including the Seattle waterfront and Madison Park Beach.

The weather is notably atypical for June in Western Washington, which commonly experiences cooler June weather. Instead, the region is facing what has been described as hot weather, drawing people outdoors to soak up the sun and enjoy waterfront activities.

The heat advisory, issued for the region, did not deter individuals from gathering, with many seen participating in soccer practices and other recreational pursuits along the waterfront.

Ekaterina Sycheva, a Seattle resident who recently moved to the area last fall, described the change in weather.

“It was a rainy season and now gorgeous,” Sycheva said.

She found the current weather vastly different from the dark December she remembered.

Sycheva also recounted her attempt to run in the current temperatures.

“It was really hard, honestly. I talk in Celsius, so it was like plus-18, plus-20 degrees out today, it’s plus-30. I had to do a few stops because my heart was elevating.”

Devin Hanson, another Seattle resident, expressed a desire to keep the city’s pleasant summer conditions less known to outsiders.

“I don’t want people to know about this, it’s already an expensive city,” he said.

When asked about strategies to beat the heat, Hanson suggested, “Go inside, best I can. Go in the water.”

Even with the heat and a Pinpoint Alert Day designation for Sunday and Monday, people were out in force, enjoying the weather and areas set up for World Cup viewing.

Hydration was a key concern, with many trying to find cold drinks.

The heat advisory is expected to remain in effect through Tuesday.

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