Search underway for Seattle woman who left Mercedes dealership, didn’t return home

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Seattle.

Her name is Carey Douglas, and she’s 77 years old.

She was last seen on Tuesday, around 1:45 p.m., leaving a Mercedes dealership off Airport Way. Troopers say she may not be able to get home without help.

She was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, and short black boots.

Douglas has grayish blonde hair and blue eyes.

She drives a black 2013 Mercedes C250 with the license plate AYL2864.

If you see her, call 911 right away.

