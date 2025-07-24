Search underway for missing person in Duwamish River

TUKWILA, Wash. — Someone may have drowned in the Duwamish River Wednesday evening.

Puget Sound Fire says someone called 911 after seeing a person struggling in the water near East Marginal Way in Tukwila.

Firefighters used several inflatable kayaks to search for the person – and King County Sheriff’s Office used their helicopter to look from above.

Crews spent about 90 minutes trying to find the person, but came up empty.

The search has been turned over to the Tukwila Police Department.

