Search underway for missing mother in Pierce County

GRAHAM, Wash. — Have you seen Martha Mejia? That’s the question the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public.

The department says the mother was last seen on February 9 in Graham.

She was reported missing by her family, who say it’s not like Mejia to leave her children behind.

Mejia is 50 years old and is about 5′3.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, you’re asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office right away.

Missing Person Alert Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for help in locating Martha L. Mejia, who has been... Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, March 12, 2025





