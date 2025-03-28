Search underway for missing man in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding a man who disappeared Friday morning in Kelso.

His name is Dean Kirby and he’s 62 years old.

Troopers say he doesn’t have his phone or wallet and likely can’t get home without help.

He was last seen in the morning near South 5th Avenue.

He was driving a gray 2016 Mazda CX5 with the Washington license plate number BZK370.

Troopers say Kirby was wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

SILVER ALERT-Kelso, WA-Kirby-Gray 2016 Mazda CX-5 WA License BZK3730 pic.twitter.com/4HufAg5cG6 — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) March 28, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group