Search underway for man accused of casing houses in Chehalis

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of casing houses in Chehalis and then sending law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

On Tuesday, Chehalis police called for backup when the man refused to pull over. They said their suspect was headed northbound on I-5 in a white H2 Hummer.

At some point, deputies say the driver slammed on the brakes, turned around, and began driving the wrong way on the highway.

Sheriff Derek Sanders says he started a rolling slowdown to try and prevent a deadly crash.

The driver of the Hummer eventually crossed the median after seeing traffic and took off toward College Street.

Law enforcement says they found the Hummer in an abandoned parking lot – still running. It was impounded.

Deputies called for K9 Asher, who tracked the man through school properties in the area and out to Martin Way, where it’s believed someone picked him up.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the Hummer and a still image of the man from a surveillance camera.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black cut-off tank top. He has a man bun and several tattoos on his forearms.

If you recognize the man or saw something that may help law enforcement find him, call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (360) 704-2740.

