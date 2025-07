The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a jail trustee who escaped during a road litter cleanup.

His name is Domingo Mendoza, and he’s 49 years old.

The department says he escaped near Hood Canal around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputies, K-9s, drones, and Kitsap County detectives have surrounded the area searching for him.

He is 5’4” tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

He could be wearing his orange jail shirt.

If you see him, don’t approach him. Instead, call 911.

