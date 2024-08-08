Seahawks training camp nearing end, Wednesday’s practice gets chippy

RENTON, Wash. — Wednesday’s training camp for the Seattle Seahawks was a physical one, especially toward the end of practice. Several players got into a few heated moments here and there and at one point, star wide receiver DK Metcalf allegedly threw a defender’s helmet at another player.

Players post practice somewhat brushed it off.

“I think since it’s going on the 3rd week, obviously that’s going to happen. Tensions are going to be high; guys are banged up and not feeling good. So, you’re going to get that rage that the guys that are feeling it,” DT Johnathan Hankins said.

Running Back Zach Charbonnet also chiming in post practice about some of the scuffles that unfolded during practice. He was asked what the coaches told them after the fights were broken up.

“You know, emotions get high. This is training camp. So, stuff is going to happen. But knowing that we are all brothers and stuff like that once we get in the locker room. You know, we just leave it out there and I think we just had a great day,” Charbonnet said.

The Seahawks have another day of training camp Thursday. Their preseason opener is Saturday in Los Angeles as they take on the Chargers.

