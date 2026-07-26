The champs are back! Seahawks start preseason

The Seahawks kicked off training camp Saturday, back on the field for the first time since their Super Bowl victory. The start of the preseason brings plenty of excitement and anticipation after last year’s title run, especially for the fans.

Saturday morning, the path to the team’s facility in Renton was lined with 12s and fans Eager to see Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njiba, and the defending champs back in action.

Before the real work begins, the preseason is a chance to revel in new beginnings.

Third-year Head coach Mike Macdonald told KIRO 7 he’s just excited to be back and rolling. He compared the feeling Saturday morning to the start of a new school year and says he intends to start the preseason with intense attention to detail.

“It’s like a teacher. You know, if they don’t lay down the law the first couple days, it’s hard to kind of gain that back if you lose it,” Macdonald said. “There’s a lot of great details, outside of just between the whistle, that I’m really pleased with and we’re going to keep attacking.”

There’s a notable new presence at this year’s training camp. “Hard Knocks”, the annual HBO documentary series that follows a selected team through their summer workouts.

This year, the Hawks were tabbed for the first time in franchise history, after GM John Schneider previously declined the invitation to appear in 2013.

And, if the Hawks are back…that means the 12’s are never far behind. The team flanked by their loyal fans, proving there’s nothing that’ll stop them from showing their support.

Distance doesn’t matter to the most well-traveled fanbase in the NFL. In conversations with KIRO, some fans said they drove up to four hours just to be present for Day 1 of preseason walkthroughs.

“Come on now. We’re the World Champs. First training camp. What other spot would we want to be but right at the fence? Have to do it. Have to do it.”

Some fans like Lara Gregorich-Bennett are at their very first training camp but are excited to show up for their beloved team.

Meanwhile, at the outset of camp, Macdonald says it’s more about setting the tone. Getting into good habits rather than stressing.

But, he says, it’s a lot to deal with. New ownership. An HBO camera crew. A target on their back…

However, the Head Coach is the league’s best at sidestepping distractions. He told KIRo that for him, it was all about taking in the moment.

“You’re always reminded of it when you come back, of how awesome it is,” mentions Macdonald. “But there are so many folks who haven’t been here yet. And, so to hear their perspective of how cool it is…that’s a quick reminder about how awesome it is.”

As reigning Super Bowl champs, this season will be a bit of a reset.

There’s rookie Running Back Jadarian Price. The 1st-Round pick was drafted to help offset the loss of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with Kansas City.

But most of the fan favorites are back.

There’s also the sale of the team. Which Macdonald says hasn’t affected things day-to-day. He also made sure to share how appreciative he’s been of the Allen family.

“I think we’re really thankful for Jody. And, the things that she and the rest of the ownership group did…especially since I’ve been here. It’s been fantastic,” he beamed.

“And, now we’re entering a new chapter in our organization’s history. And, I think that’s cause for excitement as well.”

He also says the team is aware of the Hard Knocks’ documentary crew following them throughout the preseason.

But, “I told the guys, they’re going to capture what we do. And, they’re going to do a great job of doing that. Let’s be us. We want ‘em to capture us.”

“We’re proud of who we are and how we do things,” the bench boss went on to say. “So, there’s really no reason to change anything or try to be something we’re not.”

By tomorrow or the next day, the team will hardly even notice the difference.

And we’ll be keeping track of the reigning champs ahead of their first preseason game. August 15th against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen.

But one thing’s certain. Their championship defense is already underway.

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