Seahawks QBs connect as day two of camp wraps up

RENTON, Wash. — You couldn’t ask for a better day at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton as the Seahawks wrap up day two of training camp.

New faces like Sam Darnold were there, leading the charge for the offense, along with familiar faces like quarterback Drew Lock, who is returning to Seattle for the upcoming season.

“You never know where this football journey is going to take us, but it brought us right back. Now we get to do all of these things with the kid, and we are going to bring a new one here to life and man it’s special. It’s really, really cool,” Lock said.

Lock says Seattle felt like the next obvious place to be after his one-year stint with the New York Giants.

He says the Seahawks’ front office is what enticed him to come back to the Pacific Northwest.

Darnold’s signing with the team was also a major reason for his return.

“Being that Sam signed here, knowing Clint before, obviously John being here…just having great relationships with everybody in the building...it was just a place I wanted to be back,” Lock said.

Lock understands that he was brought in as a backup for Darnold.

But Seahawks fans have gotten a taste of Lock’s ability in big moments, such as when he threw the game-winning touchdown against the Eagles on Monday Night Football back in 2023.

Lock says he is confident in his abilities, but he wants Darnold to be put in the best position as quarterback in order to help the team win.

“You believe and know that if the time comes and I always say you really don’t want that time to come unless it’s 40 to 0 and sure I will hand the ball of a couple of times but other than that, you want the starters to be healthy. You want to win football games. And I want to be on the sideline and be his biggest cheerleader throughout the year,” Lock said.

“But in the back of your head, you know that if that time does come, you’re confident enough if you’ve done it. It’s year 7 now and you can go in there and do a good job,” he continued.

Darnold also commented on his relationship with Lock after day two of training camp.

“That’s nice he said that. No, Drew’s the best,” Darnold said. “When the season comes around, you know, you need the guys in the quarterback room to just support one another. Whether it’s me supporting other guys or them supporting me. You know, it’s full circle and it works all the way around.”

Seahawks will continue camp up until August 7, when they play the Las Vegas Raiders and former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at Lumen Field.

