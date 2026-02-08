Seahawks, Patriots fans talk smack via coast-to-coast video portal

SEATTLE — Only hours remain before the Seahawks take on the Patriots in a legendary Super Bowl rematch. A video portal near Lumen Field is giving fans the chance to confront their opponents face-to-face.

The portal is a camera and a massive screen. A similar one was set up in Boston, offering both cities live video feeds of the other.

It was installed on Friday.

On Saturday, KIRO 7 witnessed dance-offs, rock-paper-scissors competitions and even an hours-long staring contest.

At one point, Seahawks fans lit a Patriots t-shirt on fire near the portal.

On the Boston side, fans were seen playing Beyblade and holding up signs that read, “Bill Gates is from Seattle.”

In Seattle, fans held up their own signs. Some were simple, reading only “Go Seahawks.” Others were a little more profane, such as one that read “F*** the Pooptriots.”

Signs are particularly important because the portal does not have audio. KIRO 7 figured out a way around that by having someone visit the Boston portal and then calling our crew.

“We are right next to TD Garden, which is where the Celtics and the Bruins hockey team play,” Kristen Elliott, cousin of KIRO 7’s Jack Bilyeu, said while visiting the portal.

The intention was to facilitate trash-talking, but the crowd gathered on both sides were more interested in discussing their Super Bowl party plans and the halftime show than arguing over which team is better.

“And are we hyped for Bad Bunny or what? That’s the main thing I’m hyped for,” a Seattle fan asked over the phone.

“Right down there is our grocery store, and they have Bunnito Bowl Cakes,” a Boston fan responded.

A similar portal between New York City and Dublin, Ireland was shut down in 2024 after excessive nudity and offensive content.

Organizers of the new portal told KIRO 7 they have staff on hand to make sure things don’t get out of hand.

“Got a little crazy, got a little vulgar,” Winston Fryer of Flame Productions said of the NYC-Dublin portal. “We’ll see what happens after the W this year. We’ve got security here through Axis, so hey- freedom of speech, baby. Whatever happens, happens.”

The portal is sponsored by the betting site Polymarket. It will be up and running until Monday, so fans have plenty of time to make a sign and come by to show the people of New England how they feel.

