Seahawks host day two of training camp

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are back at practice. Day 2 of training camp wrapped up on Sunday as players and coaches focused on the preseason opener — which is fast approaching.

Less than three weeks away: The Seahawks will face off against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field on August 15.

Day 2 was déjà vu of the kickoff to training camp. Perfect weather. Rabid fans. And, consistency.

Exactly how Head Coach Mike Macdonald wanted it, as he sorts out the 53-man roster. And, more importantly, his starters.

One such player vying for a starting role is George Holani. Like his Head Coach, he’s also entering his 3rd season with the Seahawks.

He says not much has changed about the first couple of days of camp. Save for an HBO documentary crew.

“It’s just the cameras around. That’s a little different; that’s about it,” the running back admits.

“I think a lot of the guys are… coaches; everyone’s still the same. And how we’ve been operating through the offseason, OTA’s, minicamp. We still have the same guys out there. Which is pretty cool to see," he added.

That running back battle is one of many, with plenty of new faces this season.

However, there are some other welcome reminders of recent success around the facility, including a new Super Bowl 60 championship banner.

But, despite a ring, the Hawks are hungrier than ever. Eager to get going, with a year’s worth of new goals just months removed from winning the Lombardi Trophy.

They’ve got a bullseye on their back and distractions everywhere you look, but it’s as important to note they’re surrounded by fanfare and excitement, with household names and roster hopefuls throwing their weight around, and superstars, like Jaxon Smith-Njiba, showing off in front of another raucous crowd.

But, for all the extra fans, HBO camera crews, and external distractions (including the ongoing sale of the team), the game remains the same, with a few new faces and a clean slate.

“There’s been a new energy. Just kind of a fresh start,” says JSN, a season removed from setting the single-season franchise receiving record and taking home Offensive Player of the Year honors.

“Ready to get going. Ready to take the next step, as a team. And, a new beginning, so to speak.”

While JSN is proven, first-round pick Jadarrian Price is making a great first impression.

“He’s a hell of a player,” says fellow running back George Holani.

“He comes in ready. Whatever it is, he’s out there working. And, he looks really good moving out there. I mean, everyone sees it. He has great feet. And, he’s going to be a really great back.”

Meanwhile, other vets like Julian Love say players have been pulling inspiration from Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990’s, who had to work together to achieve greatness.

“Man, that 12 as one is real,” says the safety. “The more we dive in and invest in each other, the more that we’ll receive out of this whole deal.”

And, what makes this franchise special isn’t lost on the captain.

“It’s been fun. These first few days have been… the gang’s back together. We’re having a blast out here.”

And it shows, especially early on. That includes a funny interaction where linebacker Demarcus Lawrence jokingly asked Jaxon Smith-Njiba for an autograph, on behalf of a kid in the crowd.

But make no mistake. This year is about taking it to the next level. Even after a Super Bowl victory, players like JSN want to continue growing, while leaders like Love are focused on 12, moving as one.

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