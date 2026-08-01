Seahawks gear up for 2026-27 season: A look inside training camp

RENTON, Wash. — From a first-round pick to fringe players just trying to make the roster, the Seahawks continue to duke it out at training camp.

And, this week, some players are getting hit for the first time.

Including rookie running back Jadarian Price.

Selected 32nd-overall this spring, and with fellow back Zach Chabonnet hobbled, Price will undoubtedly make the 53-man roster.

Everything is new for the Notre Dame alum. We also had a chance to chat with Grey Zabel, a second-year player who is getting much more comfortable this time around.

The offensive guard said he’s no longer just trying to stay afloat. This year, it’s about improving every aspect of his game.

He says he took a deep dive on his rookie film to see where he can get better, and notes that going up against arguably the league’s best defense every day only helps him sharpen his skills.

“I’m not absolutely swimming, trying to keep my head above water like I was last year,” he asserts.

“I just kind of understand the tempo, the pace, the practice a little bit better. And, then you just kind of get a feel for how fast the NFL moves and what to expect.”

He also praised his coaches and says the offensive line continuity, having all five starters and some depth returning after last year’s championship run, is something you can’t measure.

It’s created a familiarity and bond that’s only going to strengthen going into the season.

But, those tensions did boil over a little on Friday. Some Seahawks fighting amongst themselves at camp today, with reports of a couple incidents at practice.

Those skirmishes happened after all the cameras were kicked out. All to be expected a week or so into camp.

AJ Barner, Leonard Williams, and, Derrick Hall were all getting after it, amongst others, on what’s been the hottest day so far.

Clearly guys are ready to hit somebody. But, there’s no bad blood.

“That’s normal, man. Just guys trying to get better,” scoffed Byron Murphy II.

“It’s nothing personal,” notes the D-Tackle. “Just guys competing. It gets very intense out there.”

And, that’s the standard for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

But, for Jadarian Price, it’s his first go round in the NFL. Hitting for real this week has actually helped him adjust to the speed of the league.

“Once the pads come on, it allows the offensive linemen to really get their blocks. Double teams to really happen. And, that makes my job easier,” says the Rookie Running Back.

“It makes the hole open up a little bit more. And, it makes my runs a little bit more decisive.”

Like Price, the documentary crew from HBO’s Hard Knocks are also first timers at Hawks’ training camp.

Grey Zabel watched the show growing up and says it’s a great insight into how different teams operate. He also insists having them around isn’t a distraction, but rather an opportunity.

“What’s going to be cool is, Mike said it…the outside world is going to get to see kind of what goes on inside this building with this organization,” beams Zabel.

And, despite the team’s “Dark Side” moniker, fans can expect to get to know a more lighthearted side of the Hawks.

“They’re going to see how kind of not so serious it is day-to-day,” Zabel jokes.

What is serious? His ongoing battle, lining up opposite Byron Murphy II in practice. The defensive tackle speaks glowingly of his offensive counterpart.

“I’m always trying to get him better. Compete at a very high level,” Murphy II says.

“So, he can be prepared for Sundays when he goes out there and competes against any other D-lineman…he can shut ‘em down.”

Zabel is more upfront in his assessment.

“Guy’s got me in a blender right now, when we do one-on-ones and stuff,” said the offensive lineman, smiling.

“He’s a great football player and he’s unbelievable at his craft. It’s just going to be one of those deals where I’m just happy I don’t have to block him on Sundays.”

Meanwhile, Murphy II says all of it (fights included) is part of the healthy competition that makes a contender.

At the end of the day, they’re all brothers trying to improve, and, hit somebody else, starting Aug. 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.

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