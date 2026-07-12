Seahawks fans tentatively support proposed deal, some worry about relocation

There is now an official, record-setting offer on the table to buy the Seattle Seahawks.

The deal is a long time coming. According to the wishes of the late team owner Paul Allen, all his sports holdings were to be sold off after his death to fund his charitable work.

Saturday fans told KIRO7 they support the sale but that some worry it may spell the relocation of their beloved team.

“I’m Ok with that. How about you?” Hal Morris asked his friend Tyrus Inouie, who answered, “Charities? Okay. I mean they’ve got enough money.”

“Right,” answered Morris, “and it’s the highest sale in the history of the NFL, right? It’s going to be good for charity.”

Vinod Khosla, a venture capitalist and co-founder of Sun Microsystems and a partial owner of the San Francisco 49ers, and his family are offering to buy the Seahawks for $9.6 billion, which would be an NFL record.

The Seahawks were last sold to Allen, who bought the team to keep them from being moved to Southern California.

Fans say that while they support the previous owner’s dedication to charity, they are concerned about a potential team move under a new owner

“Yes of course that’s scary, but there’s such an insane fan base and Seatle is known- if you listen to any NFL commentary or talking head - Seattle is known for having a wonderful fan base,” said Michael Wentz.

Troy Krause agreed, saying, “They’re too supportive. You move them somewhere else; record-setting, you’re going to lose a lot. It’s so solid; why would you get rid of it?”

But Sam Pardo was a little skeptical, “ultimately at the end of the day we don’t have control of it. And money is money, and money will do what it does.”

There’s been no official talk of relocating the team, and the NFL would have to approve any move.

The league also has to approve the proposed purchase, which could potentially happen at a meeting in August. ,

©2026 Cox Media Group