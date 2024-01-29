Seahawks add pair of high-profile names to head coach search as final decision looms

SEATTLE — The AFC and NFC Championship games may have finally kicked the Seattle Seahawks’ search for a new head coach into high gear.

That’s after losses from the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens opened their coordinators up to interviews with other teams now that their current squads are out of the Super Bowl mix. For the Seahawks, they’re now rumored to be bringing in Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Monday night, followed by Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald on Tuesday.

“Seattle has waited for those two,” MMBQ Senior NFL Analyst Albert Breer says.

They won’t be without competition for Johnson’s services, though, whose name has frequently been linked to the Washington Commanders. The Commanders and Seahawks are the only two remaining teams with head coaching vacancies.

The Seahawks have been linked to a handful of other candidates as well, having done second interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Raiders DC Patrick Graham, Giants OC Mike Kafka, and Panthers DC Ejiro Evero.

Former Rams DC Raheem Morris was also brought in by Seattle before he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Other high profile options like Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel are also still unsigned, although neither have been tied to the Seahawks up to this point.

