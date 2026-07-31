Seafair weekend is here — but so are a lot more events around the Seattle area!

SEATTLE — July is coming to a close, and that means that the countdown is on to get all those things on your summer bucket list crossed off!

It’s another busy weekend in our region, so let’s dive in and see what things are going on this weekend.

Seafair takes off this weekend

The big show this weekend is, of course, Seafair as the Blue Angels will take to the skies and the hydros will hit the water for three days of high-octane action this weekend. Admission to Friday’s Boeing Air Show is free courtesy of Windermere, but you will need a ticket for Saturday and Sunday’s show.

Friday’s Hydroplane races will also be free, but remember to keep your eye on the weather this weekend; there is a chance of rain. Get all the details you need about parking, tickets, and more at Seafair’s website.

More festivals across Seattle this weekend

There’s also a variety of festivals running this weekend, including Umoja Fest, which delivers “music, food, culture and family fun” at Judkins Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. is the Lake City Summer Festival and Parade, which includes a car show, a petting zoo, over 100 craft vendors, live music, food, and of course a parade.

The Bothell Night Market is Friday night at Bothell City Plaza, and the Redmond Arts Festival will have 60 art booths and live entertainment in the courtyard of Redmond Town Center on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be live music, a kids zone full of free activities, a vendor village, and plenty of food and drinks at the Magnolia Summerfest, which runs through the weekend. Friday night there will be a free showing of The Sandlot. Saturday will feature a parade starting at 10 a.m., and Sunday on the big stage will be the talent show. The Magnolia Summerfest starts today at the Magnolia Playfield.

Check out a micro music festival at one of Ballard’s most beloved locations, Mike’s Chili Parlor. This event is described as a festival in, by, and for Ballard and highlights artists from the Ballard music scene, 14 acts in total across two stages. Your ticket will get you into both days, but the event is 21 and up. You can buy an advance ticket or get an old-school physical ticket from will call. Mike’s Chili Parlor Music Fest 2 runs Friday night and Saturday.

Tacoma Kite Festival takes over the sky at Chambers Creek

While you might be looking to the skies to see Blue Angels this weekend, in Tacoma, you’ll find kites taking over the sky for the Kite Festival. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Chambers Creek Regional Park, you’ll see hundreds of kites in the sky, flown by amateurs and professionals alike.

There will be kite flying demonstrations, family kite flying, inflatables, vendors, food trucks, and plenty more. Don’t have a kite to fly? Good news. You can buy or build your own kite kit at the event. There will also be 250 kites given away thanks to the Pierce County Kitefliers Association. It’s free to get in, but you will need to pay to park.

Goblins take over Fremont on Saturday

You’ve probably heard of the Fremont Troll, but walk around the neighborhood on Saturday, and you’ll also see some Goblins. Saturday at the Fremont Abbey Arts Center is the Goblin Guild Bazaar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be over 40 vendors to shop from, plus goblin face painting and a goblin costume contest, where the next Lord of the Goblins will be crowned. The Goblin Guild Bazaar is free to attend.

Mariners host Twins as trade deadline looms

It’s a busy sports weekend here in Seattle; the Mariners are taking on the Twins to kick off a big homestand heading into the trade deadline.

It’s also a weekend full of great promos, including Aloha Shirt Day on Saturday and Super Mario Day on Sunday, complete with a Julio bobblehead giveaway right out of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Also in the world of sports, the Tacoma Rainiers have a four-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, and Seattle Seahawks training camp continues. Tickets are still available to all these events.

What are you getting into this busy weekend? Let me know, paulh@kiroradio.com.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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