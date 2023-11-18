Sea-Tac offers free parking for pickups, drop-offs as holiday travel ramps up

The holiday travel season is ramping up, and people have already started flying for Thanksgiving.

While it’s only going to get busier the closer we get to the holiday, Sea-Tac Airport is offering 90 minutes of free parking for pickups and drop-offs.

The free parking will be limited to general parking on the 4th floor of the airport garage, and goes from 8 p.m. through midnight between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

If you’d rather catch a ride, Lyft is promising you’ll get to the airport on time if you schedule your ride in advance. If your driver is more than 10 minutes late, they’ll give you $20 toward your next ride.

If you have to wait more than 10 minutes to match with a driver, you get $50.









©2023 Cox Media Group