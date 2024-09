REDMOND, Wash. — The city of Redmond says it just got a new team of snowplows ahead of the winter season, and they’re asking for help naming them.

In total, five new plows will need names.

The city says it’s looking for “fun, creative names that bring smiles to everyone in our community.”

If you have ideas, you can submit them here.

The city will review the suggestions and pick the finalists.

During the second round, the whole community will vote for the winners.

