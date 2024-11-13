School bus with children onboard crashes near Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell Fire says a truck and a school bus crashed into each other on Southbound Interstate 405 near Bothell.

It happened just after 1 p.m.

The department says 20 children and three adults were onboard, but no one was seriously hurt.

According to the LaConner School District, the bus was driving one of their girls’ soccer teams to a match in Cle Elum. The game has been rescheduled to tomorrow at 5 p.m.

The LaConner School District sent out the following statement to parents shortly after the crash:

Dear LC Families, this afternoon the school bus transporting our girls’ soccer team was in a collision on I-405. We’re relieved to report that all students and staff are safe following this afternoon’s accident. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and our coaches and first responders on the scene ensured a swift response. Law enforcement arranged for a city bus to safely transport everyone from the freeway. We appreciate the community’s concern and support, as well as the quick response from first responders. We will provide updates as we work through the next steps.

District officials say the Northshore School District’s transportation department is working on picking up the students and coaches to bring them back to campus.

At approximately 1:11 pm at SB 405 MP 26, Bothell Fire responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pick up truck and school bus. The bus was carrying 20 students and 3 adults. No injuries were reported by those on board. pic.twitter.com/lmwFh1mBX4 — Bothell Fire Department (@BothellFire) November 13, 2024

Washington State Patrol hasn’t determined who caused the crash.

The crash snarled traffic for several hours, causing upwards of 10-mile backups.

This is a developing story will be updated as KIRO 7 learns more.

