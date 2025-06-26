Scammers posing as Chinese law enforcement scam Bellevue woman out of $1,000,000

The Bellevue Police Department says someone is scamming young people out of large amounts of money – and they don’t want you to fall for their tricks.

In one case, the scammers got away with more than $1,000,000 from a woman.

The department says the scammers call, pretending to be Chinese law enforcement.

The caller states that you’ve been unknowingly participating in a fraud scheme, identity theft, or some kind of major crime.

The scammers then demand that you send over sensitive documents to prove your identity – including fingerprint scans, social security numbers, passport copies, and tax forms.

Police say the caller then demands you wire them large amounts of money to avoid being arrested or having your assets frozen.

“Law enforcement will never demand a community member pay them a sum of money in lieu of an arrest,” Bellevue police said.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam should report it immediately. They can do so by going to the FBI’s online tipline (https://www.ic3.gov/) or contacting Bellevue Police at 425-577-5656.

The Bellevue Police Department asks all of its community members to stay vigilant and look for these flags when approached by a stranger either online or by phone:

They use social media to gain your trust They pretend to be from an organization that you know They say there’s a problem or a prize They pressure you to act immediately They tell you to pay in a specific way They tell you not to call police

