Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball to Seattle in September 2025

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their unique style of baseball, known as Banana Ball, to Seattle for the first time as part of their Banana Ball World Tour, with games set for September 19 and 20, 2025, at T-Mobile Park, according to an announcement from the team.

The event promises an action-packed experience with Banana Ball’s fast-paced rules, which include no bunting, a two-hour game limit, batters stealing first base, and even fans catching foul balls for outs.

Tickets will be available through a lottery system, with general admission going on sale two months before the event.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets must join the Ticket Lottery List by November 1, 2025. to have the chance to secure a spot.

The Savannah Bananas have gained popularity for their fun and unconventional approach to baseball.

They offer a unique blend of entertainment and sport that breaks the traditional rules of baseball.

One highlight of Banana Ball is the one-on-one showdown tiebreaker that occurs if the game ends in a tie.

