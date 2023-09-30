Saturday marks 55 year anniversary of first Boeing 747 in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Fifty-five years ago Saturday, Boeing rolled out the first ever 747 “Jumbo Jet” at their Everett assembly line.

The now world-famous aircraft was originally intended to haul passengers and cargo for Pan American Airways (Pan Am) according to HistoryLink.org

The plane was more than two times the size of Boeing’s previous project, the 707.

The size of the 747 was so large, that Boeing was forced to build the world’s largest structure by volume to assemble it.

Plans for the record-breaking aircraft were first created in the early 1960′s.

Six years later, Pan Am signed a $550 million contract for 25 of the planes. A very short turnaround time, especially by Boeing standards.

When the project was ready for its official release in 1968, orders had already been placed by 26 airlines.

The morning of the plane’s debut, a replica of Boeing’s first airplane, the B&W, flew over Paine Field. Each of Boeing’s previous models then made the same ceremonious flight until the 747 appeared in the sky as the largest aircraft that many of the onlookers had ever seen.

The 747 was painted white and red which was quite a change from the company’s old canary yellow and brown color scheme.

Stewardesses from each of the 26 airlines then attended the plane’s maiden flight after smashing their 26 bottles of champagne against the plane’s frame.

Back in February of 2023, Boeing said farewell to the 747 with the last ceremonial flight taking place from the Everette facility where the first plane was assembled all of those years ago.

