Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers prompts recall in Washington

SunFed Produce, LLC, based in Rio Rico, Arizona, is recalling whole fresh American cucumbers sold across the U.S. and parts of Canada due to potential salmonella contamination, according to a company announcement.

The recall involves cucumbers sold in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “SunFed” label or in generic white boxes or black plastic crates with a sticker identifying the grower, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.” These cucumbers were sold between October 12 and November 26, 2024.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted SunFed about a connection between the cucumbers and reported cases of salmonellosis, with illnesses occurring from October 12 to November 15, 2024. SunFed has contacted its buyers to advise them of the recall.

Salmonella can cause serious infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, or individuals with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, typically starting 6 hours to 6 days after infection and lasting up to a week.

The recalled cucumbers were distributed to customers in numerous states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, New York, Texas, and Washington, as well as Canadian provinces such as Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Consumers may have encountered the cucumbers through retail stores or restaurants.

Consumers are urged to check for recalled cucumbers and avoid eating, selling, or distributing them. Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the point of purchase. Surfaces that may have come into contact with the cucumbers should be cleaned and sanitized to prevent cross-contamination.

If consumers suspect they have eaten a recalled product and feel unwell, they are advised to contact their healthcare provider.

For further details, SunFed has established a recall hotline at 888-542-5849, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST.

Craig Slate, President of SunFed, said, “As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause.”

SunFed emphasized its commitment to food safety, noting that it requires all growers to adhere to FDA standards.

