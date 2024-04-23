News

Sailor and dogs rescued after boat lost power

By KIRO 7 News Staff
NEAR WHALES HEAD BEACH, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard released video footage of a boat rescue 38 nautical miles west of Whales Head Beach, OR. on Sunday, April 21.

They were responding to reports of a sailing vessel losing power and taking on water.

Air Station North Bend arrived via helicopter to rescue the one person on board as well as two dogs.

The individual was later transferred to local EMS.

