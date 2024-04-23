Sailor and dogs rescued after boat lost power

NEAR WHALES HEAD BEACH, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard released video footage of a boat rescue 38 nautical miles west of Whales Head Beach, OR. on Sunday, April 21.

They were responding to reports of a sailing vessel losing power and taking on water.

Air Station North Bend arrived via helicopter to rescue the one person on board as well as two dogs.

The individual was later transferred to local EMS.

#USCG responded to reports of a sailing vessel losing power and taking on water approx. 38 NM west of Whales Head Beach, OR., yesterday. Air Station North Bend rescued the only person on board as well as 2 dogs via helo hoist. The individual was transferred over to local EMS. pic.twitter.com/zAZ8VMtnIL — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) April 22, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group