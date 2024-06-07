Sacramento missing teen last seen in Seattle, police concerned she’s a human trafficking victim

SEATTLE — A 17-year-old girl from Sacramento who’s been missing for more than six weeks has been spotted in Seattle and Portland, with police worried she’s become a victim of human trafficking.

Isabel Gallego was last seen April 19. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and around 105 pounds with brown eyes, green hair and piercings on her face when she was last seen. It is unknown if her appearance has changed since her disappearance.

Isabel is a high school senior doing independent study who developed a friendship with 25-year-old Kyree Jackson — a man who has two felony warrants outside of Sacramento County for illegal possession of a firearm and motor vehicle theft. The Sacramento Police Department believes Isabel is with Jackson, as of this reporting.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Gallego was not in her room on the morning of April 20 with her phone left behind. Detectives learned that after leaving Sacramento, she spent several days in Portland before finally arriving in Seattle.

“It’s been excruciating,” Isabel’s mother, Julie Gallego, told CBS News. “Absolutely horrible.”

“It seemed really out of character for her,” Isabel’s father, Richard Gallego, added. “Recently, she was talking about her future career as a social worker to help at-risk kids. She had plans for the future.”

The parents told law enforcement involved in the case that Jackson had been over to their house approximately two weeks before Isabel’s disappearance.

Jackson was introduced by Isabel to her parents as a 19-year-old, according to The Sacramento Bee. Julie Gallego told police her daughter and her friends knew Jackson as “a pimp.” Jackson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 165 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the missing person, please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

