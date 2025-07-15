Runner hit, killed by pickup truck during Ragnar Race on Whidbey Island

WASHINGTON — A man from British Columbia was hit and killed by a driver while he was running in the Ragnar Relay race.

The Ragnar Race he was participating in is a total of 193.5 miles, with a course that goes from Blaine, Washington to Langley on Whidbey Island. Each runner on the team runs between 11 and 22 miles of the course, according to the race’s website.

Washington State Patrol said the 55-year-old man was running southbound on SR 20 on Whidbey Island around 3:30 a.m. on July 12.

A pickup truck was heading in the same direction when it hit the runner, according to WSP.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was a “pedestrian violation” and that there were no signs of impairment from the driver.

©2025 Cox Media Group