Roommate argument leaves one dead, two injured in Bonney Lake

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of a house shooting at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

When deputies arrived at the 11100 block of 166th Avenue East, they were flagged down by a victim who had been shot. The caller reported someone else in the home had died.

Deputies reportedly called out to the people inside and detained the suspect, who had already put his gun away. They then found a 23-year-old man inside the home with several gunshot wounds. Fire crews quickly administered first aid to the victim, but he unfortunately died at the home.

Detectives and forensic investigators were called to investigate. They were told the suspect and victim were roommates and an argument broke out before the suspect shot his victim.

The other shooting victim, a 24-year-old man, did not live at the home and had a non-life-threatening injury. The 22-year-old suspect had a graze wound and was taken to the hospital.

According to deputies, once the suspect is cleared medically he will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.

