Roar! Emerald Downs hosts T-Rex Championship Races

Spectators at Emerald Downs took a trip back in time this weekend.

The racetrack hosted the T-Rex World Championship Races.

More than 300 participants ran down the track, in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costumes – hoping to cross the finish line first.

The event began in 2017 as a team-building activity for TriGuard Pest Control, but it quickly gained popularity.

Andrew Stuber from Houston, Texas, was crowned this year’s winner according to the racetrack.

The action wasn’t just on the ground this year - three parachuting T-Rex from Skydive Snohomish jumped 5,000 feet from a plane and soared down onto the track, racing to the finish line from the air.

