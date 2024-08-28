Road 2620 Fire fully contained

BRINNON - — After two weeks of fighting flames, the Washington Department of Natural Resources says fire crews have fully contained the Road 2620 Fire.

It started the evening of August 14 and is burning west of Brinnon on Mt. Jupiter.

398 acres have burned.

Aerial operations will continue to fly to monitor the fire area looking for heat and hot spots.

No structures were damaged or destroyed in the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

