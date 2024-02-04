Riders struggle to enjoy skiing, snowboarding due to low snow

If you’re making a trip out to the slopes, you may run into rougher conditions than usual.

Some mountains are running low on snow in certain spots, which could be dangerous.

Increased rain and warmer weather have taken a toll on some mountains. People are being urged to steer clear of parts where the snow has thinned out.

“Fresh powder, and no rain. That will be the ideal condition, right? I think we are far away I,” said Jyoti Deka.

Deka and his family go out to Snoqualmie Pass every weekend. The Summit says it’s lost quite a bit of snow over the last week or two.

Lately, the Deka’s have noticed a bit of a difference.

“In some parts, it’s pretty powdery and like its okay but like many people could fall because it’s kind of crunchy and powdery,” said Jyoti’s daughter, Anjali.

In most instances, more rain means less snow.

“It’s kind of icy kind of thing. So it was very hard to ski. And a lot of the rocks are exposed. So it’s a little dangerous in that respect,” said Jyoti.

It hasn’t only been a problem at the Summit, but at Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and especially Mount Baker.

Mount Baker had to cancel their 36th annual Legendary Banked Slalom snowboard competition set for next weekend.

“We’re not seeing the shot of snow to get enough snow back to heal what we’ve lost and actually have enough to be able to run a fair and a fun event,” said CEO Gwyn Howat, in a video message.

However, the less than ideal conditions haven’t stopped people from making their runs.

“It’s been a little disappointing, you know, not a lot of snow. But when the snow did hit, we took advantage of it,” said snowboarder Victor Puentez.

Puentez had high hopes heading to the Summit on Saturday.

“It was pretty bare, pretty bald. It was a little disappointing. I was like man, if there’s some patches out on the slopes I’m going home,” he said.

When going down the mountain, he’s cautious of thin ice and unexpected decompressions.

“They usually have like signs out there whether it’s slow down, warning, thin layer,” he added. “You just want to try and go as slow as possible whenever you are on thin ice.”

With more hazards starting to pop up across all areas, people are urged to use extra caution, take it slow and give each other space.

