Rider on stolen motorcycle killed in crash at Pierce County intersection

FREDERICKSON, Wash. — A rider on a stolen motorcycle was killed in Frederickson on Wednesday evening after running a red light.

After arriving at the intersection of 176th Street East and 50th Avenue East east of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Pierce County deputies saw a “passerby” providing first aid to the rider. The fire department then took the 50-year-old rider to the hospital where he later died.

According to law enforcement, the rider had been speeding eastbound while weaving in and out of traffic. He then ran a red light at the intersection and hit a car making a left turn.

After checking the motorcycle’s records, officials discovered that the motorcycle had switched plates and was stolen from the Tacoma area.

