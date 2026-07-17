Rick Rizzs on Mariners’ second half: ‘Get healthy’ and this team can win the AL West

Rick Rizzs entered the second half of the Seattle Mariners’ season with two things on his mind: a playoff push and a finish line of his own.

The longtime Mariners radio broadcaster, now in his 41st season in Seattle and 52nd overall behind a microphone, announced in January that 2026 would be his last. As the team opens a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, Rizzs said the reality of retirement is settling in — even as he keeps his focus on what he believes could be a special finish.

“Yeah, Charlie, it really does start to feel real,” Rizzs said on “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. “I’m trying to pump the brakes, you know, and slow it down a little bit.”

Rizzs, 72, has cut back on road trips this season. His next trip isn’t until September. He said the time at home with his grandkids and his cat Sparky, named after legendary Tigers manager Sparky Anderson, has given him a preview of what’s ahead.

“I’m starting to feel like what retirement is going to be like, and I’m liking the time off,” Rizzs said. “But I’m still going to be around. I’m not going anywhere.”

Rick Rizzs sees ‘unfinished business’ with the Mariners

Still, the broadcaster known for his infectious energy insists there’s “unfinished business” before he steps away.

“I want to see this team get to the playoffs and get to the World Series,” Rizzs said. “And I think this team, once they get healthy and do the things they’re capable of doing, they can do that.”

The Mariners enter the second half at 48-49, just a game and a half behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West. Rizzs laid out a clear three-part formula for the club’s second-half surge: get healthy, hit better with runners in scoring position and improve the right-handed hitters’ numbers against left-handed pitching.

“They hit .052 in the five straight losses on the road,” Rizzs said. “They’re going to slug. They’re going to hit their home runs. But I love two-run home runs, three-run home runs.”

Injuries have plagued Seattle all season. Shortstop J.P. Crawford started the year on the injured list. Infielder Brendan Donovan has been out most of the season and just started a rehab assignment. Outfielder Julio Rodríguez is expected to return Friday after missing the past week.

“They really haven’t had their one through nine in the starting lineup since the start of the season,” Rizzs said.

Rizzs expects moves before Aug. 3 trade deadline

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 3, Rizzs said the front office, led by president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander, is likely targeting a right-handed bat and another power arm for the bullpen.

“Jerry always finds a way to pull off a deal,” Rizzs said, pointing to last year’s midseason acquisitions of third baseman Eugenio Suárez and first baseman Josh Naylor as examples.

Beyond the big league roster, Rizzs raved about the organization’s pitching pipeline. Double-A right-hander Cade Anderson, in his first professional season, is 8-0 with a 1.22 ERA through 13 starts, with 99 strikeouts and just 10 walks. Both Anderson and fellow prospect Ryan Sloan appeared in Sunday’s All-Star Futures Game.

“Man, those two kids are really, really amazing,” Rizzs said. “I give the Mariners scouting department so much credit for all the first-round picks and the high draft picks over the last eight, nine years. They’ve really hit on all of them.”

Rizzs was originally hired in 1983 to join Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus in the booth. He spent three years calling games for the Detroit Tigers before returning to Seattle for the magical 1995 season and has been the voice of the Mariners ever since.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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