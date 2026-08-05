Revive I-5: Southbound traffic extending longer into the day

SEATTLE, Wash. — With Revive I-5 well into its second phase, crews are now focused on repairing the two right lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge. Now three weeks into the second phase, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has released their traffic data from July 20 through July 24.

The data shows that travel times on southbound I-5 from I-405 in Lynnwood to State Route 520 have averaged 53 minutes from July 20 to 24. That has improved from 59 minutes during the first week of construction. For peak travel days (Tuesday through Thursday), the average travel time went from 67 minutes to 62 minutes.

Northbound travel also continues to see heavy volume. During peak travel days, the average peak travel time on northbound I-5 between Interstate 405 and State Route 520 was 40 minutes.

WSDOT officials report that approximately 98,000 to 100,000 vehicles are crossing the Ship Canal Bridge daily, keeping traffic volumes near record highs despite the ongoing work. Vehicle throughput across the Ship Canal Bridge has reached record levels during this phase.

In late July, the northbound lanes saw their highest average throughput to date at 99,860 vehicles per day. This follows a trend observed during the first half of the year, where northbound traffic showed a steady, gradual increase every week. Southbound throughput remained steady at 95,299 vehicles per day during the same period.

While average travel times have improved slightly, commuters are experiencing a new trend where southbound delays now extend later into the afternoon and early evening hours.

WSDOT spokesperson Tom Pearce noted that traffic patterns are changing as the project progresses.

“We have seen some changes where, you know, things may stretch out a little bit more, but people still are getting around,” Pearce said.

These delays have recently peaked at approximately 10 to 20 minutes above the baseline traffic levels. Transportation officials suggested that drivers utilize other modes of transportation to mitigate the impact of the construction. Options include using public transit, carpooling or adjusting travel schedules to avoid the peak afternoon and evening windows.

Drivers are expected to continue facing these traffic conditions for the remainder of the year. WSDOT officials stated they will continue to monitor the new trend of extended afternoon and evening delays as the second phase of the project continues.

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