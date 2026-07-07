Revive I-5 returns as World Cup wraps up in Seattle

Revive I-5 is picking back up with a full weekend shutdown on northbound I-5 starting Friday, July 10.

The closure will span from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street, with lanes reopening Monday, July 13. Following this weekend’s work, northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes for the remainder of the year to allow crews to repave the remaining northbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge.

Construction on the Ship Canal Bridge was paused for a few weeks during the World Cup matches in Seattle. Earlier this year, crews completed repaving the two left lanes of the bridge, and the upcoming work will address the two right lanes.

Ramp closures leading up to the main work zone will begin as early as 9 p.m. on Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. On Monday.

The Dearborn Street, Cherry Street, and University Street on-ramps will close at 9 p.m. The westbound I-90, Olive Way, and Mercer Street on-ramps will close at 10 p.m. The Eastbound I-90, Westbound SR 520, and Harvard Avenue East on-ramps will close at 11 p.m. The Harvard Avenue on-ramp will stay closed through October 11.

Additionally, the westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Roanoke Street will be closed as early as 10 p.m.

All mainline northbound I-5 off-ramps, including Seneca Street, Olive Way, Mercer Street, Lakeview Boulevard, Eastbound SR 520 and Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street, will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 13.

When the freeway reopens on Monday, northbound I-5 through the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes for the rest of the year. The express lanes will need to operate northbound only 24 hours a day during this period.

“People are going to have to plan ahead. People are going to have to allow extra time, and we’re going to want to think about alternative routes and alternative methods like transit,” WSDOT Spokesperson Tom Pearce said. “We saw longer travel times when we first started work. The travel times, they also came down. It still took a little extra time, but people adapted.”

Following the completion of this phase, crews will focus on doing the same work on the southbound side of I-5 next year.

©2026 Cox Media Group