Results accidentally published on Pacific County’s election website

SOUTH BEND, Wash. — A test of Pacific County’s election system led to results being published on the county’s election website Thursday.

Pacific County Auditor Alex Gerow said only sample results were published that were not based on actual ballots received.

Gerow said tabulation of ballots doesn’t begin until after 8 p.m. on Election Day, as required by law.

He said the sample results were only live on the elections website for a “brief period” after the auditor’s office was told of the accidental posting.

The sample results were removed within two hours.

According to the auditor’s office website, there are about 17,000 registered voters in Pacific County.

