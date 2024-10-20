Rescue team save missing dog ‘Pogo’ from steep slope above the Puyallup River

PUYALLUP, Wash. — On October 9, The Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) answered a call of a dog on a steep slope above the Puyallup River.

Three Retrievers Lost Pet Rescue located Pogo but it was too dangerous for them to rescue him.

James from Three Retrievers Lost Pet Rescue and the dog owner managed to reach Pogo 100 feet down and get a leash on him to keep the dog from falling. However, the ground was too steep for them to climb back out.

When the crews arrived, they found “Pogo,” who had gone missing days earlier, along with his owner and James.

The WASART Technical Rescue Team arrived to help bring the men and the dog to safety.

Pogo rescued from steep slope in Puyallup (Photo courtesy of Washington State Animal Response Team)

Using a litter and a steep-angle rigging system, WASART lowered a team member down to place a muzzle and harness on Pogo before pulling him up to safety.

Once Pogo was back in the safety of his owner’s car, WASART used a pulley system to bring both of the men back up the hill.

No injuries were reported on the dog or those rescued.

WASART is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Visit its website for more information about how it helps animals and their owners.

©2024 Cox Media Group