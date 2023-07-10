Report: Washington saw its most murders in 43 years in 2022

WASHINGTON — A new report tracking crime across Washington found that the state saw its most murders since 1980, with that number increasing in each of the last three years.

The report was put together by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), compiling data from 231 state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement agencies.

In total, police reported 394 murders in 2022. That’s a 16.6% increase over the previous year, and the highest number the WASPC has recorded since it began collecting data in 1980. The previous high mark was set in 2021 when there were 325 recorded murders.

Violent crimes also rose year-over-year, from 29,750 in 2021 to 32,397 in 2022. Of those, 60.8% were for aggravated assault, while 21% were robberies, 17% were forcible sex offenses, and 1.2% were murders.

The WASPC also reported record lows for police staffing, with 1.36 officers per 1,000 people, well short of the national average of 2.31. That has Washington ranked 51st in the nation including the District of Columbia.





©2023 Cox Media Group