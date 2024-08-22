Report: Virus strategy may explain why we keep catching colds

SEATTLE — A new study released by the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle details how the common cold may continue to circulate in our bodies, using a so-called “strategy” to increase its chances of infecting someone.

The most common cause of the common cold is the rhinovirus. According to research from UW, the rhinovirus shows up with multiple versions of itself and increases its chances of infecting someone who lacks immunity by simultaneously circulating these many versions in one body.

Dr. Alex Greninger, UW Medicine clinical virologist and professor of laboratory medicine and pathology, was the senior researcher in the study. According to Dr. Greninger, “Rhinovirus appears to flood the zone with many discrete variants circulating in the community at the same time. It’s a way to overcome your defenses with sheer numbers.”

The lead researcher was Stephanie Goya, a postdoctoral scientist in laboratory medicine and pathology at UW Medicine. During the study, the research team analyzed nasal swabs taken at Seattle-area collection sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the rhinovirus is the most common cause of upper respiratory infections, relatively little is known about how it evolves and spreads. (UW Medicine)

During their research, the team discovered that it might be possible to create a vaccine that generates an effective immune response to the large numbers of genotypes that rhinovirus carries, and, hopefully, prevent many common colds, Goya said.

To find out more about this study and the research that was done, visit the UW Medicine online Newsroom.

The findings were published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

