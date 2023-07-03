Report: Mariners trade Chris Flexen, Trevor Gott to Mets for lefty reliever

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have traded right-handed pitchers Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott to the New York Mets for 28-year-old lefty reliever Zach Muckenhirn, according to Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic.

Flexen was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week to clear roster space for Gott, who was activated off the injured list.

The Mariners will be the fourth team of Muckenhirn’s career. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2016, before going to the Chicago White Sox in 2021, and then the Mets in 2023. He’s spent the bulk of his career in the minor leagues, logging 217 appearances across seven seasons.

He made his major league debut with the Mets this season, pitching six innings across three games and giving up four runs.

Flexen came to the Mariners in 2021 and immediately slotted into the starting rotation as a steady contributor, winning 14 games out of 31 starts with a 3.61 ERA. The following year, he mixed in as a reliever for a 3.73 ERA in 22 starts and 11 other appearances.

The 2023 season, though, saw the 6′3 righty struggle to a 7.71 ERA across 17 games. His walk rate also ticked up while his home rate doubled compared to each of the last two seasons.

After lefty starter Robbie Ray was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery in April, Flexen was called upon to fill his slot in the starting rotation. He was hit hard in his four starts, sporting a 10.38 ERA.

Gott appeared in 30 games for the Mariners this season, sporting a 4.03 ERA with a respectable 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.





©2023 Cox Media Group