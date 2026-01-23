Repeat shoplifter charged after allegedly stealing from Ulta Beauty 18 times

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two cases of organized retail theft have been filed in King County this week, with a man allegedly targeting an Ulta Beauty in North Seattle at least 18 times.

The latest filing charged Dean Earl Corrick with one count of organized retail theft for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty.

Known shoplifter returns to Ulta Beauty for theft

On Jan. 13, Corrick entered an Ulta Beauty location and allegedly stole several fragrances valued at $1,526 and left the store without paying, according to charging documents.

In response to the theft, Ulta Beauty’s loss prevention team sent a photo of the shoplifter to law enforcement. The suspect was later identified as Corrick. The store clerk said Corrick was a known shoplifter who had returned again.

Chelsea Tower, a manager with Ulta Beauty, also told officers that Corrick had stolen from their store at least 17 times before.

A description of the suspect was given to officers, which included that he had a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Officers responded to Corrick’s current residence at a Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) after they couldn’t locate him at the scene. Corrick was not at the facility, and security was asked to call the police if he returned.

At approximately 8:08 p.m., officers were called back to Corrick’s residence after security reported seeing Corrick. Security revealed to officers that Corrick appeared to be high and was talking to other residents outside of the facility.

As officers arrived, they found Corrick standing on the sidewalk near N. 143rd Street and Linden Avenue N., where officers successfully detained him.

After confirming with the loss prevention manager that Corrick matched the subject in the store’s video footage, he was read his Miranda rights and searched.

Officers seize stolen Ulta Beauty products

Officers found three bottles of perfume that matched the description of some of the items taken from Ulta Beauty, which were returned to the store. An officer was informed that one of the fragrances had a tracker placed on it prior to it being stolen, which was pinging to Corrick’s current address at the DESC facility.

Along with the perfume bottles found on Corrick were a set of keys and a fob, which he was concerned about as they belonged to his girlfriend. When officers went to give the girlfriend the keys, they located more fragrances from Ulta Beauty that were in plain view.

One of the perfume bottles had the tracker on it. The girlfriend claimed that she didn’t know where the fragrances had come from and that they didn’t belong to her.

Stolen merchandise was recovered and documented. Tower provided a statement documenting all of the fragrances that were stolen.

The total amount of merchandise allegedly stolen by Corrick was approximately $1,526 based on Tower’s statement, though roughly $676 of the stolen fragrances was unrecovered.

At Corrick’s first appearance, the state requested that the court impose a $25,000 bail, but the court opted to impose a $2,500 bail.

Corrick’s arraignment was held on Thursday at 8:30 a.m., where he faced one count of organized retail theft in the second degree.

On Tuesday, Corrick pleaded not guilty to a second organized retail theft case that also involved Ulta Beauty.

Criminal history

According to Washington’s Judicial Access Browser System (JABS), Washington courts have issued 58 warrants for Corrick’s arrest since 2017. The total bail amount for Corrick’s active warrants is $13,100.

Corrick also has criminal convictions from other states that predate his criminal history in Washington, giving the state concerns that he is a flight risk.

Corrick was convicted of the sale of liquor to a minor in California, theft in Montana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of liquor as a minor in Illinois.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group