Repairs to Lake Creek Bridge on SR 9 causes delays

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation have closed a portion of State Route 9 in Skagit County across the Lake Creek Bridge because the deck is deteriorating.

Northbound and southbound traffic will have to alternate through a single lane for the time being.

WSDOT has a temporary signal up while crews work to fix the conditions in the northbound lane.

There is no estimated time for when the work will be finished, and the northbound lane will reopen.

In the meantime, WSDOT is asking drivers in the area to slow down and expect delays north of SR 534 and south of Big Lake.

NB & SB traffic across SR 9 at Lake Creek Bridge, north of SR 534 & south of Big Lake, will alt. thru a single lane via a temporary signal as bridge crews have closed the NB lane due to deteriorating deck conditions.

🔶No ETA when NB will reopen. Slow down. Expect delays. 🔶 pic.twitter.com/Si0duXyasa — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) March 24, 2026

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