Renton police respond to fatal crash that rips car apart

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RPD assists WSP in Renton fatal crash. (Renton Police Department)

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department posted Friday night that they were assisting the Washington State Patrol with a fatal crash.

The crash happened on Maple Valley Highway at 154th Place Southeast.

Troopers said they tried to pull a suspect over and he sped away and collided with an SUV.

The suspect died and the SUV driver was critically injured.

