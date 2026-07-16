Renton police looking to ID alleged phone thief

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a customer’s cellphone from Walmart.

Police said the customer accidentally left the phone on the customer service desk.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the suspect covering the phone with a piece of paper and discretely putting the phone in his pocket before leaving the store, Renton PD said.

If you recognize this person, contact Det. Jensen at rjensen@rentonwa.gov and reference case #26-5496

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