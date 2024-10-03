Renton police chief criticizes low bail for suspect in fatal stabbing

A 19-year-old Renton man accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old Army veteran and handyman was released on $5,000 bail, a decision that has drawn criticism from law enforcement.

According to Renton police, K’Shawn Jimerson attacked Kyle Dean Gray with a wooden rod before stabbing him to death inside his grandmother’s home.

Gray had been working for Jimerson’s grandmother at the time.

Detectives say Jimerson called 911 after the attack, admitting to the stabbing.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Gray unresponsive and Jimerson had blood on his clothes.

The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was found in the grandmother’s kitchen sink.

Although prosecutors requested a $2 million bail, a King County judge initially set bail at $50,000, allowing Jimerson to be released after posting $5,000.

Prosecutors have since asked the court to increase the bail, but a decision on the request was delayed until Monday.

Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt expressed frustration with the bail decision, stating, “Our community deserves to be protected from a suspect who commits these violent acts.”

RAW: Man attacked in Renton

