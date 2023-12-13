Renton police arrest ‘prolific car thief’ and three-time felon from Auburn

RENTON, Wash. — Officers with the Renton Police Department say they arrested a “prolific car thief” and three-time felon from Auburn on Tuesday evening.

While on patrol, officers noticed a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Sunset Boulevard North.

When they blocked the stolen car, the 36-year-old suspect smashed into the patrol car while trying to escape before running away.

After the suspect fell, the officer arrested them after a short struggle.

While searching the car, officers found a loaded handgun, several iPads, and multiple key fobs.

Stolen I-Pad

Police say the items were stolen out of Bellevue, Tukwila, and Kirkland.

Officers later learned that the suspect was a three-time felon and had previous convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and outstanding felony warrants for auto theft.

He was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless driving, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and hit and run.

