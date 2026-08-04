Renton PD: Trail of blood leads police to dead woman after officer stabbed in face

RENTON, Wash. — A trail of blood led Renton police to discover a dead woman after an officer was stabbed in the face while responding to a 911 call overnight.

Renton Police Department officers responded to an apartment along Burnett Avenue South just before midnight Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing breaking glass and other suspicious noises.

One of the arriving officers spotted a man in the area who immediately ran. The officer followed, and during the chase, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the officer in the face. The officer, a 24-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was taken into custody. Officers then returned to the original scene to continue their investigation. Police say a trail of blood led them to a room where they found a woman who had been stabbed to death.

Detectives have obtained a warrant to search the apartment and are reviewing nearby surveillance footage while they work to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim, and what led up to the deadly stabbing.

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