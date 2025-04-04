Renton PD looking for man who followed student near Lindbergh High School

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police are searching for a suspicious person who allegedly followed a 17-year-old girl as she was walking to Lindbergh High School.

Police say this happened on Southeast 168th Street Monday morning a little past 9 a.m. The teen girl told police a man between the ages of 20 and 30 pulled up in a older, dirty white sedan and started talking to her.

“He made lewd comments. Asked a lot of questions,” Renton Public Information Officer Meeghan Black said.

After the man made those comments, the 17-year-old told police he started to follow her for more than two minutes before making a U-turn and driving off. Renton PD says once the girl got to school, she did the right thing and reported it to an adult about the incident and every detail she could about the suspicious man.

“He apparently had very deep bags under his eyes and he was really off to her,” Black said.

Renton Police say this is a good reminder for all young people as they walk to pay close attention to their surroundings and not engage with unknown adults because you never know who may be watching.

“As you are heading off to school, try to walk in pairs or in groups or at least where you are surrounded by a lot more people,” Black said.

Black also encourages parents to give their kids more advice on what to do in that situation. She understands it can be difficult to have that talk but believes it’s worth it.

“You don’t want to scare them, but you do want to empower them with a few safety tips so that they don’t run into a situation like this or god forbid that if it did happen, they know what to do,” Black said.

Renton Police are asking if anyone knows anything about this man or the sedan to reach out to their detectives at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

