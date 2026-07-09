Renton PD asks for information in dog attack

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are trying to identify the owners of a german shepard that attacked and seriously injured a small dog last weekend.

According to the Renton Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, July 5, at around 8 p.m. Police say a dark-colored German Shepherd broke free from a group of 4-5 people walking along Bremerton Avenue SE.

Police say the german shepard then attacked another dog who was out on a walk with its owners. The victim dog suffered serious injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery.

The shepherd’s owners left the scene without exchanging any information, police say.

If you recognize this dog or know who owns it, you’re asked to contact Animal Control Officer Tom Wilkinson by email at tcwilkinson@rentonwa.gov and reference case #26-5268.

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