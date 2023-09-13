Renton man sentenced for bringing Molotov cocktails to 2020 protest

A Renton man has been sentenced to prison for his part in a plan to burn the Seattle Police Officers Guild building in September 2020, according to the Department of Justice.

Justin Christopher Moore, 35, was sentenced to 40 months in prison for making and carrying a box of 12 Molotov cocktails in a protest march to the SPOG building on Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020.

The box was found in the parking lot next to the SPOG building. Officers used video from that day, as well as information from electronic devices, to determine Moore was the person with the box of Molotov cocktails.

In June 2021, a search warrant was served at Moore’s home, where law enforcement found the clothes he was wearing on the day he carried the Molotov cocktails.

Investigators also recovered items consistent with manufacturing explosive devices and a notebook where Moore wrote about making the cocktails and the ingredients he would need.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the Seattle Police Department.

